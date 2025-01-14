Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi advises Abhira to fight for her love; Will Abhira try to get back Armaan’s trust?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) separation playing big on them. However, the release of Vidya from jail has seen a pleasant change in the pensive mood of the family. But Vidya’s temperament after staying in the jail worried Armaan. Vidya was in terrible trauma, with no vigour and happiness of being back with her family. All she wanted was revenge on Abhira. She coaxed Armaan to achieve that. This made Armaan more heartless towards Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira blaming herself for her distancing from Armaan. However, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will advise her not to give up on the man she loves. Ruhi will urge Abhira to fight back and get Armaan’s trust and love all over again. Though Abhira will be diffident, she will finally agree with Ruhi’s words and will try to give it a shot to appease Armaan.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.