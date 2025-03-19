Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi faints at a birthday party; Armaan and Abhira panic

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the five-year leap bringing disappointment for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) with the doctor revealing that she could not conceive through IVF. With the doctor suggesting surrogacy as the only option, Armaan and Abhira were worried. We wrote about the happy news of Abhira’s pregnancy through IVF surrogacy, and Abhira finding it difficult to process the happy news. We also hinted at Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) being the surrogate mother to Abhira’s child.

The upcoming episode will see tensions continuing to prevail between the Poddar household and Armaan-Abhira. However, Rohit and Ruhi would have taken the big decision of Ruhi being the surrogate for Abhira and Armaan’s child.

The Poddar family will be celebrating the birthday of Manisha when Armaan and Abhira will also be invited. Ruhi who would be stressed with the surrogacy procedures, will feel giddy and will faint in front of all. Armaan and Abhira will be stressed at Ruhi’s condition and will wonder what is happening and will hope for the best. Meanwhile, the Poddar family will look eager at the possibility of Ruhi’s pregnancy. It will be interesting to see how this track progresses with the Poddar family being unaware of Ruhi being the surrogate for Abhira’s child.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.