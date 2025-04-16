Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi gets a divine green-lit sign; feels happy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) developing changed feelings for Armaan (Rohit Purohit). We wrote about her dream of being with Armaan. She got angry and jealous on seeing Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) together. Abhira too, for the first time, felt left out in Ruhi’s pregnancy phase when she missed out on hearing Pookie’s heartbeat for the first time. We wrote about Ruhi letting go of Rohit’s memories for Armaan and wishing that she spent her life with him.

The upcoming episode will see Ruhi take part in a puja where she will be unhappy seeing Armaan and Abhira spend time together when Armaan will be seen putting bangles into Abhira’s hands. Ruhi will be seen whining for Armaan’s love and will seek divine intervention to let her know if her love for Armaan is right or wrong. However, Ruhi will be put in a situation where she will receive indirect help from Armaan in wearing the bangles. Ruhi will take it as a sign from God indicating that her path to achieve Armaan is right.

What will happen next?

