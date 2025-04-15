Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi lets go of Rohit’s memories; aspires to have Armaan in her life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) not accepting Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) rules regarding her diet pattern. Ruhi wanted to drink coffee and hence, argued with Abhira which hurt her. Later, Ruhi went out and had coffee and duly fainted. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) rushed her to the hospital where Ruhi and Armaan heard the heartbeat of their kid for the first time in the sonography session. Abhira for the first time felt left out as she was not in the hospital.

We also saw Armaan pacifying a sad Abhira and making her feel wanted, by claiming that she is the mother of Pookie.

The upcoming episode will have instances where Armaan and Ruhi’s togetherness will develop with time. Armaan’s pleasing words and his advice to Ruhi to move on will force Ruhi to certainly move on and look forward in life. Ruhi will realize that she is letting go of Rohit’s memories and accepting Armaan in his place slowly. She will be shocked at her own viewpoint, will be confused too and will want to know whether she is on the right track. Ruhi will start aspiring to have Armaan for herself, which will be a big turning point in the story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.