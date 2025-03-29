Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi shattered with Rohit’s death; Armaan and Abhira vow to support her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being happy and overjoyed with the prospect of their baby’s arrival. There was a hiccup when they told the Poddar family the truth about Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) being the surrogate mother to Abhira’s child. There were huge reactions against the decision. The Poddar family faced a drastic situation, there was a stampede, and Ruhi was in a trouble zone. Armaan and Abhira rallied to save Ruhi. In the gas cylinder explosion that followed, Shivani and Rohit (Romiit Raaj) lost their lives. Armaan struggled to bring Rohit to a point of safety, but Rohit breathed his last. There were huge cries of sorrow in the family.

The upcoming episode will deal with Ruhi facing the big loss of losing her husband, in such a fragile phase of her life when she is pregnant. Ruhi will not be able to handle herself, and gloom and despair will shatter her life. Armaan and Abhira will vow to protect Ruhi and will encourage her to live for her child. It will be interesting to see how Ruhi’s mindset changes after her life will see a seachange.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.