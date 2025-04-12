Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Would-be mother sash drama during babymoon; Ruhi handles the situation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) planning a babymoon trip for themselves as well as Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). We saw Abhira excitedly making all the plans for their trip. While packing the bags, Dadisa warned Abhira to not make a mistake by allowing Ruhi into the life of Armaan again. Abhira felt that Dadisa’s words made no sense. But this hurt Ruhi a lot.

We have written about Ruhi’s changed feelings for Armaan in due course of time. While she will continue to miss Rohit, she will feel that she has developed a strong bond with Armaan with the passage of time.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama happen when the three of them will reach the hotel where they will be checking in for their babymoon. At the reception, the hotel staff will assume Ruhi to be Abhira and will put the sash of being a would-be mother on Ruhi. This will make Abhira upset. Armaan too will not want Abhira to feel neglected. He will ask the hotel staff to give him another sash. It will be up to Ruhi to lighten the mood and put the sash on Abhira.

Will this be the beginning of problems for Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.