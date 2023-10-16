Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu deciding to move out of the Birla house for the sake of Akshara's happiness. What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) facing the unexpected, of Abhir feeling insecure with the arrival of another baby. As we saw, Abhir did not want Akshara to have another baby and rebelled against it. Akshara was in a dilemma and did not know what to do. Though she had solid support from Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), she had thoughts of abortion and even went for it.

The coming episode will see Akshara going for her abortion but getting jittery about harming her child and Abhinav’s. Finally, it will be Abhimanyu who will make the right move to stop Akshara. Akshara will find solace in Abhimanyu’s comfort and will tell him that she could not abort her kid as she remembered his advice never to make such a decision.

Abhimanyu will realise that he cannot be happy being in Birla’s house as Manjiri will always dictate her son’s future. Hence he will decide to move out of the Birla house. Yes, Abhimanyu will pack his baggage and will tell his mother that he is going out of his house to be happy with Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1078 15th October Written Episode Update

Manjiri brainwashed Abhir to go against Akshara’s pregnancy. When Abhir questioned Akshara about her priorities, Aarohi was shocked. She questioned Manjiri on her behaviour.

Will Manjiri be able to stand this decision?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.