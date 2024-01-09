Yuvika digs deeper into Kabir’s mysterious past in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’

Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ highlights Yuvika’s (Anjali Tatrari) journey navigating the complex power dynamics of the male-dominated Mahajan Empire, where her challengers are waiting to see her fail as the leader of the business. In recent episodes, Yuvika confronts Kabir (Sarwar Ahuja), after discovering his agenda to destroy the Mahajans. Determined to understand the motive behind his actions, she sets out on a quest for answers. A positive twist occurs when Yuvika stumbles upon Kabir’s birth certificate, a crucial piece of the puzzle revealing his hidden past secrets.

In the upcoming episodes, Yuvika continues her efforts to uncover Kabir’s past, digging deeper to reveal the truth about his parentage. Meanwhile, after witnessing Bhoomi (Gurdeep Punj) performing rituals for a deceased child, DJ’s (Mahir Pandhi) mother Gargi (Parinita Seth) begins to suspect that Bhoomi might have had a child before Yuvika. As Kabir attempts to disrupt Yuvika’s life while guarding his mysterious past, Yuvika remains resolute, determined to expose his hidden secrets.

Is there a possible connection between Bhoomi and Kabir’s past secrets, or is it all a misunderstanding?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Yuvika faces the daunting task of uncovering why Kabir is determined to disrupt her life and harbors such resentment towards the Mahajans. The upcoming storyline holds a surprising twist that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, and I’m not only eager to see their reactions but also how my character responds to the unfolding drama.”