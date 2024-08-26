Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Check out the latest upcoming story from your favorite Zee TV serials: Rabb Se Hai Dua and To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Read below to know more!

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Check Out Zee TV Serial 26th August Serial Spoilers: From Rabb Se Hai Dua And Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye upcoming story

In the upcoming episode, we will see that in the Janmashtami special episode, Bhawani asks the guest where who will do the Pooja; suddenly, Amruts steps in and takes advantage of Pooja and takes a Pooja plate, and she feels hot and wonders why the plate is hot. Later, Amruta takes her Dupatta and holds a plate.

Later, Ishika sees Amruta holding a plate like this, and she comments to Amruta in a conversation with Priyanka that the plate is very hot. She states that her fingers would get burnt and comments on it. Later, Amruta puts that play in the swing, and suddenly, Virat comes there. Amruta tries to swing Lord Krishna. Suddenly, he sees that Amruta’s fingers are burnt and gives a shocking reaction. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode, we will see that In conversation with Nani Ammi, Dua Ammi, and Ibaadat where Dua Ammi asks her why she released Farhaan from jail and gives her a swear and tells Ibaadat to reveal the truth; otherwise, she will die her mother. Later, Ibaadat tells the truth to Dua Ammi and Nani Ammi about the Mannat MMS and also states that because of this, Mannat will face major slander in her life; by listening to this, Ammi and Nani Ammi give a shocking reaction. Mannat overhears the conversation, and as she doesn’t like it, she says she will take revenge against it and comment on it. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.