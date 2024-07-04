In today’s episode, Hasmuk advises Titu not to worry about Vanraj. Leela believes Vanraj will understand Titu sooner. Anupama asks Titu and Dimple whether they want to be married. Vanraj breaks the stuff angrily.
Sushma expresses gratitude to Anupama for supporting Titu. Anupama calls herself a mother. Sushma says she has no problem with Titu staying with the Shahs. Dimple assures Sushma that she and Titu will go with Ansh to meet her. Sushma blesses Dimple.
Aadya asks Anuj if everything has fallen into place. Anuj assures Aadya. Ansh asks Titu not to hurt Dimple. Titu reassures Ansh. Yashdeep believes true love has a happy ending. Anupama and Anuj think about each other.
Dimple, Titu’s marriage gets complete. Ansh organzises Dimple and Titu’s wedding ritual. Anupama and Anuj recollect their wedding. Anuj believes Dimple and Titu have a happy ending. He wonders if his love story with Anupama will also be completed. Aadya becomes enraged at seeing Anupama.
Anupama welcomes Titu and Dimple. Anupama gives a lesson about living with her son-in-law. Hasmuk believes society should adjust its mindset towards living with a son-in-law. Anupama instructs Leela to start the ritual. Kavya and Kinjal follow Leela. Pakhi refuses to perform a rite for Titu and Dimple. Anuj speaks about his feelings. Aadya gets angry at Anuj.
Dimple and Titu receive everyone’s blessing. Anupama requests that Titu give him the greatest time to settle in the Shah home. Titu comforts Anupama. Sushma decides to leave. Anupama invites Sushma to stay with Titu. She believes that if she stays, she will find it difficult to leave Titu later. Dimple promises Sushma that she will come to see her. Yashdeep decides to drop Sushma.
Dimple believes Vanraj is in the correct position. Titu applauds Vanraj. Anupama asks that Vanraj bless Titu, Dimple. Titu wants Vanraj to hit him for his second mistake. Anupama asks Dimple, Titu to give time to Vanraj.
Titu and Dimple play a fun ring game as a ritual. Anupama looks for the ring. Anuj assists Anupama in finding the ring. Anupama tries to avoid Anuj. Titu assures Dimple wins the game.