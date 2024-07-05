Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show Rajan Shahi’s Director produced, continues to captivate audiences. The long-awaited development of Anupama and Anuj’s relationship is finally here, and fans are ecstatic with each new episode.
Today’s episode starts with Anupama cleaning the floor and suddenly, Anuj comes and starts helping her, and they make cute eye contact, which sparks a romantic moment between them.
In the second scene, Anupama leaves by running and gets emotional. Suddenly, she sees that Diya is getting doused, and Anuj comes and protects Diya. After that, he holds Anupama’s hand, which creates an adorable bond between them.
In the next scene, Dimple and Titu are happy that they finally got married and spend quality time on their first time.
Further, Aadhya asks Anuj whether they can return to the UK because she misses her friends. Aadhya also stated that she knows Anuj and Shruti’s marriage was broken because of Anupama.
Next, all the family members spent time together distributing sweets to their relatives, and Anuj came with Aadhya and asked them where my sweet box was.
In the next scene, Anupama is astonished to see the judge of Superstar Chef; he comes to the Shah’s house.
Further, Superstar Chef learns about her misunderstanding and returns her trophy. All the family are happy and start celebrating by dancing together.