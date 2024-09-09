Television | TV Show Written Updates

The upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Anupamaa will have an interesting twist. Adhya will bring Anuj and Anupama close, making them indulge in romance.

Anupamaa, the StarPlus show, continues entertaining the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 10 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, everyone gathers at the Ganpati pandal and starts to play games. When the kids pick two chits, Anupama and Baala’s names come up, but Adhya announces Anuj’s name in place of Bala. This leads to a beautiful moment where Adhya brings Anuj and Anupama close as they indulge in a romantic dance in front of everyone.

Anupamaa Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Adhya blowing the conch, where Anupama and Anuj prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi. Shah family members help them with the decoration. At the same time, Anupama questions Toshu’s misbehavior in the house, upon which Kinjal shares that she is taking a stand against him. Soon, everyone comes for Ganesh Chaturthi Sthapana, and they perform the welcome dance, all dressed in Maharashtrian attire.

Toshu tries to come to the celebrations, but Leela and Hasmukh stop him from entering if he wishes to ruin anything. Upon this, Toshu and Pakhi instigate Meenu’s mother, Dolly, who comes to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and blames Anupama for ruining her daughter’s life, leaving Anupama tensed and everyone shocked.

Dolly takes Meenu with her, and Meenu asks her to stay calm. She says that she will return after taking Prasad. Anupama worries about Dolly’s statement, and Anuj consoles her. At the same time, Sagar discusses with Bala whether he should tell the truth about his and Meenu’s attachment.

Later, Anupama distributes gifts to the kids and Adhya. But Adhya asks for another gift. In front of everyone, Adhya asks Anuj and Anupama to reunite as a couple. Adhya asks them to marry again as she wants them to see together. In an emotional moment, Anupama stays silent, and everyone requests her to accept. At the same time, Anuj agrees with Adhya and assures Anupama that he wants her to accept and reunite. However, Anupama still stays silent.