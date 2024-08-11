The StarPlus’s show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, continues entertaining the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1375, airing on 11th August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Baa getting shocked after knowing about Meenu and Sagar’s viral video. While Dimple also comes running to share this news with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Pakhi reveals that Vanraj already knows about this. Baa panics and shares her disappointment over Meenu’s behavior. Toshu blames Meenu, and Kinjal emphasizes that things may be different and that only Meenu knows the truth. At the same time, Dimple blames Meenu for distressing Vanraj.
On the other hand, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) consoles Meenu and advises her to be strong no matter what the situation is. Bala treats Sagar and applies medicine to his wounds. Later, Anupama encourages Meenu to tell Vanraj the truth, even though she knows about his harsh reaction.
Vanraj imagines Meenu’s arrival and orders her to cut ties with Sagar. Meenu confronts Vanraj, leaving Vanraj stunned. Coming back to reality, Vanraj decides to take a step. He goes out, where Anupama brings Meenu out. Vanraj, with calm behavior, takes Meenu to his house, leaving everyone shocked.
Later, Meenu gets confused because Vanraj doesn’t react when she shares the truth about the viral video. She begs him to say something, and Vanraj calls Meenu’s mother and says that he cannot keep Meenu as she doesn’t listen to him. Meenu takes the call from Vanraj and begs him not to do this with her as she wants to become a doctor. Vanraj shares his concern with Meenu and reveals that he doesn’t want her to get spoiled like Pakhi and Toshu.
Vanraj puts a condition in front of Meenu to choose either Anupama and Sagar and return to the US or choose Vanraj and her career. Meenu chooses to stay with Vanraj and her career and decides not to meet Sagar and Anupama. On the other hand, Sagar enjoys memories with Meenu but realizes there is no match between him and Meenu. Later, Anupama gets emotional after finding out about Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) deteriorating condition.