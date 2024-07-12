Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
In today’s 12th July 2024 episode, Ansh questions Pari about Hasmukh and Leela’s whereabouts. Pari delivers Kinjal’s information, saying that they have gone to visit relatives. Ansh, Ishani, and Mahi express their disappointment at Hasmukh and Leela’s absence. In the meantime, Kinjal gets emotional.
Paritosh asks what happened, leading Kinjal to reflect on Hasmukh and Leela. Paritosh notices that they are continuously seeking attention and leave the house freely. He adds that they are now enjoying their retired life.
Pari suggests that the kids prepare a family tree as a gift for Hasmukh and Leela to lift their spirits. But Kinjal voices her concern about the Shah household’s survival without Leela’s presence.
Anupama recalls her promise to Aadhya and questions why she constantly faces unhappiness. She wonders if she is undeserving of happiness and regrets causing Anuj sadness.
Anuj notifies the Shahs of his plans to leave for the United States. In response, Vanraj pushes Anuj to move on in life, creating a conflict between them regarding love. Finally, Anuj proclaims that love wins in the end.
This news astonishes Anupama. Later, Grateful for their hospitality, Anuj thanks the Shah family. Pari questions if Anupama will accompany him to America, prompting Vanraj to request an answer from her.
Anupama suggests meeting at the temple instead of complying with Anuj. Upon meeting at the temple, Anuj eagerly expects a proposal from Anupama. Later, she explains that Anuja must gather the courage to accept her offer.
In the next scene, Aadhya destroys all evidence of their relationship by burning pictures of them together.
In response to Anupama, he reads poetry to her and suggests she propose. However, Anupama then asks him to leave her forever, leaving Anuj in disbelief. She encourages him to move on with his life and accept her proposal. Finally, Anupama gives him an ultimatum: to choose between her or Aadhya. She reveals that Aadhya only wants Anuj and Shruti.