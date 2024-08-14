The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1378th episode, which airs on 14th 2024 pro, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
Anupama Impresses College Principal Through Her Cooking Skills-
On today’s episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) negotiated with the college principal about catering services. The principal inquired about her experience, and Anupama served a dish that impressed him. Anupama pledged to manage the college canteen, and the principal acknowledged her as the winner of a cooking competition.
Anupama Gets The Canteen Contract-
He asked about hiring, and Anupama explained that students prefer homemade food. The principal warned that running the canteen would be challenging, but Anupama promised to do her best. She discussed Meenakshi and asked the principal to give her a chance. Ultimately, the principal awarded the college canteen contract to Anupama and offered her a party order, leaving Anupama thrilled.
Pakhi Tries to Inquire More about Meenu’s Personal Life-
In the next scene, Pakhi asks Meenu about her health and smartly tries to reveal information from her and states that if she has come to meet someone and comment on it. Later, Kinjal calls Pakhi to bring her wallet, but she informs Meenu to give it to Kinjal and comment on it.
Anupama Shares The Good News With Anuj-
Later, Anupama shares the good news about the contract with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and expresses that she feels complete when he’s with her. She then holds his hand, signifying their bond.
Kinjal Helps Meenu Meet Sagar-
In the next scene, Kinjal helps Meenu meet Sagar, and he is concerned for her. Meenu apologizes to her and comments on it. Later, Sagar tells Meenu that he can’t see her sadness, and Meenu also feels the same way. Bala sees that and states that Sagar and Meenu love each other, and he tries to console her.
Anupama And Anuj Visit The Temple To Seek Blessings-
Lastly, Anupama and Anuj came to the temple to thank god as she got the contract and also stated that now Asha Bhawan’s members will see good days and comment on it. Later, Anuj also thanks god that Adhya is in the same city where she is and comments on it. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.