Anupamaa, the Star Plus television serial produced by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
Today’s 16th July 2024 episode begins with the morning sequel. Hasmuk looks for food, and Meera asks Hasmuk to control his diet; otherwise, she will complain to Anupama. Hasmuk asks not to complain to Anupama (Rupali Ganguly). Meera says someone else will do it. In the sequel, Bala is introduced, and suddenly, Hasmuk and Bala argue. Bala tells Anupama that Hasmuk took away the prasad from Hasmuk, and later, Hasmuk further argues and tells Anupama that Bala wrote a love letter. Anupama confronts Hasmuk and Bala. She further decides to perform the Aarti.
Pakhi plays loud music, and Meera says Pakhi always disturbs their puja. Later, Sagar asks Anupama to start the puja. Anupama performs the puja. Later, Vanraj decides to purchase the property. Later, Leela sees the magazine and gets angry at Kavya for modeling. Vanraj asks Leela to ignore her.
In the next scene, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) wishes Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) a happy birthday and gives her a bouquet and ring as gifts. Later, he asks Pakhi to visit the doctor, and Pakhi says that she’ll manage by herself.
Hasmukh (Arvind Vaidya) patiently waits for Leela (Alpana Buch) while Bala teases him. He admires how Leela chose to stay with Vanraj and decides to show his support for Anupama. Encouraging Bala, Hasmukh urges him to express his love.
In the next scene, Anupama and Hasmukh notice each other’s presence and converse. Sagar interjects, teasing them both and suggesting they not get too emotional.
Meanwhile, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) plays a haunting tune on his flute as the pandits hope he will find true love. They all agree on Anuj’s lackluster state. Later, Anupama visits the temple, and during a pivotal moment in the show, she and Anuj feel an undeniable connection. Sagar also mentions that Anupama eagerly awaits someone’s arrival, leaving the audience intrigued about the upcoming events.