Anupamaa, the Star Plus television serial produced by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
Today’s 17th July 2024 episode begins with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) playing the flute in the temple. Indra asks Anupama Rupali Ganguly) and Sagar to pray. A man says Anuj’s flute hurts. Indra says she has listened to this sad flute. Anupama remembers Anuj. Anuj and Anupama feel each other’s presence. Sagar asks Anupama to purchase things for Puja. Indra, Sagar, and Anupama pray. Anupama asks God to send Anuj as she wishes to meet him.
Paritosh (Dheer Bhanushali) calls out Kinjal and demands coffee. Leela asks Paritosh to let Kinjal sleep. She asks Paritosh why he wastes his life by partying the whole night. Paritosh asks Leela to stop lecturing. He asks Leela to watch TV instead of giving him a lecture. Paritosh asks for coffee or tea.
Hasmuk is looking for a job. Bala asks Hasmuk if he has found a job. Hasmuk finds a security job for Bala. Later, Husmuk asks Bala to confess his love to Indra. Bala says he fears confronting love for Indra. Hasmuk encourages Bala to confess his feelings. Later, He asks Hasmuk why he is separated from Leela. Hasmuk says he is helpless, changes the topic, and says Anupama will not let them do the job. He decides to convince Anupama. Later, Bala advises Hasmuk to hide from Anupama about their job.
Sagar tells Anupama that they have left with less. Indra decides to work for the Asharam, and Sagar decides to run the auto at night, too. Anupama stops Indra and Sagar from working and decides to start the catering. Sagar says Anupama’s leg is not fine. Anupama asks Indra and Sagar to support her.
Kinjal scolds Pari, Mahi, Ishani, and Ansh to behave and care for their stuff. After that, Kinjal takes all the bags of kids, comes out of the car, and suddenly falls. Later on, Anupama sees her struggle and asks Kinjal to stop becoming like her. Indra asks Kinjal why she does the household work. Kinjal says no one works and that Titu and Dimple are busy. Kavya went to a foreign country, and she became alone at home. Later on, Anupama encourages Kinjal.
Later, Sagar asks Pari, Mahi, Kinjal, and Ansh to stop troubling Kinjal. After seeing this, Paritosh gets angry at Sagar. Anupama interrupts and scolds Paritosh. Later, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) comes in between and argues with Anupama and taunts Anupama for being unable to carry on any relationship, including Anuj and Aadya; by listening to this, Anupama is stunned.