Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
Today’s 19th July 2024 episode begins with Pakhi celebrating her birthday, making a stunning entry on the dance floor, and showcasing her amazing dance moves with mesmerizing expressions. Later, Pakhi forces Leela to dance with her, which leads to Leela’s knee pain; suddenly, Leela gets angry and shouts at her. Later, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) tells Leela to sit on the chair, changes the topic, and tells the guests that Leela is on heavy medication, so she gets angry.
In the next scene, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) arranges a sweet naming ceremony with ashram members. Anupama asks Nandita to keep her baby in her saree. Later, Anupama swings the saree and names that sweet little girl by naming Asha.
Later, Sagar tells everyone to dance on the happy occasion. Listening to music from the Ashram, Pakhi aggressively tells Vanraj that Anupama can’t see her happy. Later, Pakhi goes to Anupama, scolds her, and tells her that she is a big curse for her. After listening to this, Sagar gets angry and scolds Pakhi not to talk like that.
Meanwhile, Nandita comes to Anupama, and to divert her concentration, she asks Anupama to look at Asha and give it to her hand. Later, Anupama talks to the adorable baby, Asha, about how lucky she is. Anupama mentions that from now on, Baby Asha will have an easy life full of eating, sleeping, and more.
In the next scene, Anuj comes near the ashram and plays the flute. Suddenly, Anupama hears that sound, emerges from the ashram, and sees saints in the rally as Anuj plays the flute. Later, Anupama follows them, asks who is playing the flute, and asks his name. The saints name him Kanha. Later, Anupama gives them sweets, and they proceed to their rally.
Later, the saint gives sweets to Anuj to eat, and he recognizes that these sweets have the same taste as Anupama’s makes.
In the next scene, Pakhi worries that her earrings are lost. After listening to this, Paritosh (Gaurav Sharma), Titu, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah), and Dimple come to her room. They learn that Pakhi is shouting about silly things and gets angry at her. Later, Vanraj comes and tells everyone to go to sleep.
Lastly, Leela (Alpana Buch) comes to Anupama and starts taunting her, saying that Hasmuk (Arvind Vaidya) and Leela got separated because of her. She says Anupama knew how to destroy the family and commented on it.