The show's 1383rd episode, airing on 20 August 2024,
Today’ss episode begins with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) praying to God that she wishes to find her daughter Adhya. Hasmukh joins her, and they both pray to God. Soon, Anupama announces that everyone will begin the Rakshabandhan celebrations, and she will make sweets for everyone. Hasmukh vows to enjoy sweets today.
On the other hand, Meenakshi confronts Sagar for asking her to stay away from him. Sagar ignores Meenakshi’s question, upon which she creates a scene. Sagar agrees to talk to her and reveals that there is a difference in their status. She should have a friendship with someone who matches her status as he is just a common man and rich. Meenakshi stops Sagar, revealing her feelings for him and saying she likes him. However, with a heavy heart, Sagar asks Meenakshi to close this chapter as this will lead to many major problems.
Leela asks to begin Rakshabandhan, during which Pakhi questions Meenakshim’s disappearance. Toshi speculates that she might have gone to meet Sagar. Vanraj (Shudhanshu Pandey) is notified of Meenakshi’s whereabouts. As soon as Vanraj and Toshu reach the coffee restaurant, Meenakshi is surprised to see them. Vanraj questions her, upon which she reveals that she has come to meet her friend, but she can’t now as her friend is not coming.
Soon Meenakshi ties Rakhi to Toshu, Titu and Vanraj. While Vanraj questions Meenakshi about what she wishes to have as a gift, Meenakshi reveals that she will demand her gift at the right time. On the other hand, Indra tied rakhi to Hasmuk and even Anupamaa. After the wholesome Rakshabandhan celebrations, Anupamaa spends quality time with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), expressing her feelings for Adhya.
The next morning, Anupama gets tense because she lacks money to arrange the catering service. Anuj gives her a pair of magnets, which reminds her of old times. Anupama becomes happy. On the other hand, Adhya prays to Krishna that she wants to meet her pops and Anupama.