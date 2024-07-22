Anupamaa, the StarPlus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences. The series is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions and watch this episode on StarPlus.
Today’s 22nd July 2024 episode begins with Hasmuk and Nandita leaving in an auto for the Pooja in the temple. In the middle, Nandita sees Sushil in another auto. She gets scared by looking at him and worries about Asha, but Sagar and Hasmuk console her.
Later, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) recalls Hasmuk’s words, and Kajal asks what he is thinking about. But Vanraj doesn’t respond. Later, Kinjal states that he should handle the house before it gets destroyed and comments on it.
In the next scene, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is looking at the painting of Radha Krishna, and suddenly, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) looks at him and tries to meet him. However, a small kid interrupts in between, and she gets distracted.
Later, Nandita falls, and Asha, the little baby, slips from her hand and starts to fall. Suddenly, Anuj saves Asha, and Anupama rushes to see if Asha is okay. Later, Anupama sees that it was Anuj who saved Asha, and she is shocked. Anupama then calls Anuj, and he looks at her strangely. Upon seeing Anupama, Anuj is stunned.
Later, Anuj gets flashes and can’t control them, but Anupama asks him to talk to her and stay with her. But Anuj tries to leave from there. All family members come together to see what Anupama is doing and see Anuj, and they are shocked by looking at him.
Later, all the family members try to find Anuj, including Anupama, he is gone and makes a comment on it. Paritosh asks Vanraj whether he is Anuj or anyone else. Vanraj replies that he was Anuj only and comments on it.
Nandita is in shock because of the Asha incident, and Indra comes to her and tries to calm her. Later, they think about Anuj and Anupama and pray for them to get together.
In the next scene, Anupama finds Anuj and holds him from behind. Anuj tries to release himself, but Anupama doesn’t want to leave him. Later, Vanraj, Paritosh, Sagar, Titu, and Dimple come there to control Anupama.
Later, the saint comes to protect Anuj and asks Anupama what he is doing to him. He is already tense and tells her not to behave like this to him, and they console Anuj. Anupama tells them the truth and asks about Aadya, but the saints say that when they found him, he was alone. By listening to this, Anupama is stunned.