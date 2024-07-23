StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1356 of 23rd July 2024.
Today’s 23rd July 2024 episode begins with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) bitterly crying about Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) bad condition. She asks the Sadhus to allow her to take Anuj with her as he belongs to her, and after praying for months, she has had the chance to meet him. However, the Sadhus convince Anupama to let Anuj go with them as he does not want to go with Anupama. Soon, they take Anuj to their Ashram.
Anupama keeps crying and wonders about her daughter Adhya, which scares her. On the other hand, Sadhus treats Anuj and calms him down as he continues to ask Anupama to leave him alone. Meanwhile, Anupama asks Hasmuk to file a police complaint as her daughter Adhya is lost.
Later, Toshu, Pakhi, Kinjal, and every other housemate wonder about how Anuj became a beggar as he was one of the richest people and had his own business in America. Toshu and Pakhi blame Anupama for ruining Anuj’s life. Soon, Kinjal and Titu scold Toshu and Pakhi. Kinjal decides to meet Anupama, and Titu joins her. But Vanraj orders them not to help Anupama. But Kinjal and Titu disobey Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) command and meet Anupama.
On the other hand, Anupama dreams about Anuj returning to her and hugging her. As soon as Anupama wakes up, she steps out to meet Anuj. But the Sadhus reveals that Anuj disappeared. Anupama tirelessly searches for Anuj, and she falls down on her way, where Anuj helps her stand, and they meet. However, Anuj’s condition deteriorates, and he faints upon this. Anupama somehow arranges to take him to Aasha Bhavan Vridhashram. In contrast, Vanraj becomes happy upon witnessing Anupama’s low phase.