StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1386th episode, which will air tonight, August 24th, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In the upcoming episode, a few people will come there and start destroying Anupama’s Food stall named Anu Ki Rasoi which Anupamaa starts. Listening to this noise, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) emerges from the Asha Bhawan and sees some people destroying her food stalls. Anupama tries to stop them, but they push Anupama.
The people also added petrol to the stalls and destroyed them by hitting them with a wooden stick. One took a matchstick, flamed it, and threw it to the stall. Seeing this, Anupamaa shockingly shouted at them and cried a lot. Because of this, Anupama gets devastated, and all her dreams to start her new life with Anuj are shattered
Anupamaa Written Update 24th August
In today’s episode, Hasmuk and Anupama remain hopeful about attracting customers to their food stall, while Sagar and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) work together on a promotion strategy. Anupama anxiously awaits the arrival of Titu, Meenu, and Kinjal. Meanwhile, Pakhi and Paritosh inform Vanraj about Meenu’s alleged affair with Sagar, casting doubts on Titu’s relationship with Nandita. They urge Vanraj to take decisive action, suspecting that Anupama might know the situation.
Anupama remains optimistic despite the slow start as Anuj and Sagar continue promoting the stall. She receives a tiffin with a note from Adhya, though it’s difficult to read due to a chocolate stain. Meanwhile, Megha pressures Adhya to eat a sweet, leading to a tense confrontation in which Adhya threatens to leave. Anuj comes to Megha’s house to give her lost keys, where he senses Adhya’s presence but is unaware of the tension inside.
Lastly, Anuj meets Jay and Megha to return the keys, subtly promoting Anupama’s stall. Paritosh and Pakhi arrive at the stall, but Anupama refuses to serve them, insisting they won’t be her first customers. Offended, they plot to shut down her shop, but Anuj steps in to support and encourage Anupama to keep going. End.
