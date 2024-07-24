Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program produce by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences. Watch this full video on StarPlus.
Today’s 24th July 2024 episode begins with Kinjal making tea for Titu. Later, Titu tells Kinjal that he tried his best to find out about Anuj’s situation but failed. Kinjal also states that she tried and stated that she also called Shruti, but she has changed her phone number and left her job, and no one knows about her and makes comments about it.
Vanraj later overhears Titu and Kinjal and orders them to stay away from Anupama’s life. He warns them to stay out of Anupama’s life and comments on it.
In the next scene, a doctor arrives to check on Anuj. Anupama tells the doctor that Anuj’s health is not good and his mental condition is unstable. The doctor also mentions that if Anuj doesn’t regain consciousness by morning, he must be admitted to the hospital. After hearing this, Anupama is stunned.
Anupama Cares For Anuj
Later, Anupama takes care of Anuj by putting wet stripes on his forehead to reduce his body temperature, tries to rub his feet, and gets emotional.
In the next scene, Leela asks Kinjal why she went to see Anupama, and Kinjal replies that she feels alone and doesn’t want to leave Anupama in this situation.
Anupama’s Mesmerizing Moment
Anupama sees Anuj spending time with Coffee (dog) and Kaveri (cow). Later, Indra, Nadita, Sagar, and Bala look at Anuj and feel happy. Suddenly, Nandita’s daughter Asha starts to cry, and Anuj asks Nandita to give Asha to him. She gives Asha to him, and he makes her stop crying. Anupama is mesmerized by this act.
Lastly, Kinjal makes a cake to welcome Meenu (Vanraj’s niece). Leela appreciates Kinjal’s work and says that Meenu will see this cake, which will make her happy. Later, Vanraj suddenly overhears the name of Anupama, gets angry, basks at Leela and Kinjal, and comments about it.