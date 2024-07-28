StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1361, airing on 28th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) preparing the Pooja plate for Meenakshi’s arrival. At the same time, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) takes the sweets from the plate and enjoys eating. Witnessing this, Anupama cleans Anuj’s face and gets lost in the past. Anupama recalls when Anupama and Anuj were married and how Anuj used to do the same thing. Anuj used to take sweets from Anupama’s pooja plate in the morning and enjoyed them as a kid. Alia, the romantic moments between. After returning to reality, Anupama wishes that Anuj can never take this right from her.
On the other hand, Leela eagerly waits for Meenu’s arrival. Upon this, Kinjal suggests she should sit on the sofa and wait until Meenu comes. Dimpi plans to go out with her friends, but Titu questions her. But Dimpi gets irritated. Titu gets romantic with Dimpi and recalls the moments they enjoyed little things. But Dimpi doesn’t wish to do those things as she has money now. But Titu disagrees. Soon, Titu and Dimpi end up in an argument. But Titu calmly expresses his wish for a second child, a girl child, to Dimpi. Dimpi disagrees, emphasizing that Ansh will feel bad and sidelined.
On the other hand, Nandita makes her daughter Aasha sleep well in Aasha Bhavan, where Sushil oversees this. When Nandita turns her back, Sushil takes Aasha with him and runs outside. Nandita calls everyone for help. Titu catches Sushil, takes Aasha, and gives it to Nandita. Later, Sushil blames Anupama for instigating Nandita to have a girl child. He also says bearing a girl child is a curse. Nandita slaps Sushil.
On the other hand, Sagar takes Meenu in his auto in place of Meenakshi. While Meenu enjoys her ride with Sagar, she also indulges herself in tasty Pani Puri. As soon as she comes home, she meets Anupama. Anupama and Meenu rejoice with happiness at meeting each other. On the other hand, Vanraj (Shudhanshu Pandey) and others get irritated with Anupama’s meeting with Meenu.