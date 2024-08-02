StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1366 of 2nd August 2024.
In today’s episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) decides to search for Adhya and asks Indra to get help from Kinjal or Titu in case of an emergency. Anupama plans to meet Ankush and confront him about Adhya’s disappearance. Despite the challenging situation, Anupama remains hopeful about Adhya’s return. Later, Bala offers to go with Anupama, but she declines, asking Bala to look after Anuj instead. Bala assures Anupama, and she instructs him not to let Anuj go to the Shah’s house.
Anupama asks Bala to take care of Kaveri (Cow) and the coffee (Dog). Before leaving, she decides not to meet Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and finds Aadya. Along the way, she runs into the pandit, who returns Anuj’s wallet. Anupama is shocked to see her picture in Anuj’s wallet. Later, Anuj comes there and takes that wallet from Anupama and says there is a picture of Aadya in the wallet instead. The pandit encourages Anupama not to give up until she finds the answer.
Meenu talks with her stethoscope and is grateful that Sagar helped her retrieve it. Later, Leela and Kinjal wish Meenu a happy first day of her internship, but Meenu becomes nervous thinking about it and expresses her feelings. Kinjal and Leela encourage and motivate Meenu.
In the next scene, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) tells Meenu to take the driver. However, Meenu decides to use public transport instead. Pakhi taunts Meenu, warning her not to fall for Sagar due to her self-centered nature. Later, Kinjal interrupts and offers to drop Meenu at the location. Vanraj asks Paritosh to keep an eye on Meenu and provide feedback on her activities.
Vanraj meets Hardik in his office. Hardik asks Vanraj why he wants to buy Aasha Bhawan, and Vanraj replies that he wants to earn money. Later, Hardik asks Vanraj if he has any issues with Anupama. Vanraj says he doesn’t want poor people in his area and comments about it. Hardik then makes a deal with Vanraj to sell Aasha Bhawan. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
