The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 24, 2024.
In the upcoming episode, the Chief Minister will talk privately with Lakshmi about getting a letter saying she has received death threats. On the other hand, the terrorists plan to kill Chief Minister Sulochana as they come down to the lift, and they will shoot her. Later, Lakshmi asks the Chief Minister for anything written in the threat note. Chief Minister Sulochana replies by saying that a hail of bullets will kill her, and by seeing this, Lakshmi is shocked.
Later, Someone informs the Sulochana’s guard that the terrorists have entered the hotel and they are in the lift. Suddenly, Rano, Bhagya Lakshmi, and the Chief Minister come to the lift with their bodyguards, and the terrorists are ready to start the firing. Lastly, the lift door opens, and he sees that Lakshmi is in front of life, and the terrorists start firing.
Bhagya Lakshmi Written Update 23rd August-
In today’s episode, tension rises as terrorists plot an attack at a hotel where a high-profile event is taking place. Lakshmi and Rano spot the terrorists, who are armed with bombs and guns. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister (CM) feels secure with her assistant, who treats her like family. There are emotional moments at the event as family members reflect on past events and relationships.
Feeling proud of the hotel his family owns, Rishi interacts with the children and shows his support. Despite a tense atmosphere, he tries to make the children feel special by allowing them to use his phone. Meanwhile, Rano encounters a terrorist and argues with him, while Lakshmi inadvertently gets involved, picking up the terrorist’s bag.
The situation escalates as Rano and the terrorists argue. Sensing something is wrong, Lakshmi defuses the situation by apologizing and returning the bag. The episode ends with Rishi reflecting on the significance of the hotel and his family’s legacy. End.
Credit: Zee5
