In the upcoming Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua episode, which will air on 29 August 2024, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment and a shocking twist as Lavanya's outburst sends Deepika and Chirag out of the house. Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 29, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Deepika is crying, and Chirag consoles her, suddenly, Lavanya comes there, throws coins over her head, and tells her and says that she should go to Mumbai if she sells her talent; then she will get a higher price than by seeing this Chirag and Deepika are shocked.

Chirag turns defensive for Deepika and tells Lavanya that real humans and emotions are not for sale. Later, Lavanya says that if he had made a mistake, she would have forgiven him, but he has rebelled, and it is only one punishment she no longer has a relationship with. She throws Chirag and Deepika out of the house, closes the door, and cries a lot.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update-

Lavanya attempts to harm Deepika, but Chirag intervenes to protect his wife. Lavanya confronts Chirag, accusing him of being deceived by Deepika and questioning why he chose her over her. Lavanya’s outburst reveals her deep resentment and claims that Deepika is a curse. Amidst the chaos, Prithvi tries to console Lavanya, while Sobha and Manorama plot against Deepika, blaming her for destroying Janvi’s life.

Omkar expresses his disappointment in Chirag for defying the family, and Ashu criticizes him. Despite the backlash, Chirag firmly supports Deepika, promising to prove her worth. Lavanya lashes out at Yashwant and Sobha, accusing them of conspiring against her and her wealth. The tension escalates as Lavanya demands that Prithvi choose between Janvi and her.

Janvi’s distress causes her to collapse, intensifying the family drama. Prithvi, caught between his mother’s demands and his feelings, faces a tough choice. Lavanya’s ultimatum puts Prithvi in a difficult position, and Sobha pleads for mercy, hoping to salvage the situation. End.

