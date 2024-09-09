Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua episode, which will air on 10 September 2024, you will see a major drama when Lavanya spoils Deepika's Muh Dikhai.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the StarPlus serial produced by SVF Entertainment, has become a favorite of many. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 10 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, the Mittal family prepares for Deepika’s (Aditi Tripathi) Muh Dikhai ceremony. Everyone comes and blesses Deepika, who sits with a long ghunghat hiding her face. Chirag (Akshith Sukhija) looks excited. Then Nilima takes Deepika’s ghunghant, and everyone is surprised, while Chirag is shocked. Upon this, Lavanya shares that this is not Deepika’s Muh Dikhai but of the elder daughter-in-law of this family, so she has to convert into this house’s color.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode starts with Chirag and Deepika’s Grih Pravesh puja. At the same time, Chirag’s siblings ask for money before entering the house. However, Chirag has no money, and Pruthvi rescues him. On the other hand, Yashwanth’s wife conspires to torture Deepika and force her to marry Janvi. However, Janvhi, acknowledging Deepika and Chirag’s honeymoon, plans to ruin it.

Soon, Deepika enters the house where Nilima and others shower her with love and blessings. At the same time, Deepika gave Chirag a mixed herbs bag to give to Lavanya. Chirag confesses his feelings in front of Lavanya, and both mother and son indulge in an emotional moment. Later, Deepika and Chirag, in the ring-finding ceremony, indulge in romance, where Deepika gets the ring and wins the game. At the same time, Chirag’s uncle talks about the child, leaving Chirag upset as he recalls the moment when the doctor revealed that he wouldn’t be able to become a father.

Later, Deepika and Chirag go to their room for their honeymoon. Chirag gets a call from the hospital, and he leaves from there in an emergency. However, Chirag finds no such incidents and some random people creating chaos. Lavanya follows Chirag, and she catches Janhvi red-handed. Lavanya smartly joins hands with Janhvi to get rid of Deepika.