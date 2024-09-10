Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the StarPlus serial produced by SVF Entertainment, has become a favorite of many. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 11 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Chirag (Akshith Sukhija) praises Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) and her inner beauty. Neelima begins the Muh Dikhai ceremony, and everyone is shocked. Lavanya shares that the truth molds into Mittal’s colors.
Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Janhvi leaving the hospital, and Chirag comes in front, but they don’t see each other. But Chirag gets to know about Lavanya’s presence, and he misunderstands. As soon as Chirag comes home, he confronts Lavanya for crossing all the limits to separate Chirag and Deepika. However, Lavanya feels hurt and shares that Chirag didn’t trust her even though he knows she will not do something like this.
Chirag releases his mistake and cries. Deepika takes Chirag to the room, and they spend some quality time. The next morning, Deepika gets ready early in the morning to prepare breakfast. Chirag romances with Deepika, but they feel lost in the moment.
Soon, everyone comes for breakfast, and they feel good seeing all the dishes. Deepika tries to serve Lavanya, but she takes food off the plate and gives it to the dog, disrespecting Deepika. Later, everyone enjoys the breakfast and blesses Deepika. Neelima asks Lavanya’s permission for Deepika’s Muh Dikhai ceremony, and Lavanya agrees and takes responsibility for getting Deepika in her style.