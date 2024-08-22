The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the written update of episode 39, airing on August 22, 2024.
In today’s episode, we will see that Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) joyfully dances with children, grateful for the happiness Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) has brought her. She thanks God at the temple and treats the kids to ice cream. Lavanya spots Deepika in her neighborhood and gets upset. She instructs her assistant, Nupur, to deal with the situation as she has been trained. At home, Chirag questions Omkar about their activities, and Omkar suggests asking Lavanya.
Lavanya arrives with Nupur and introduces her as her NGO employee and Dr. Modi’s daughter. Chirag greets Nupur and mentions heading to the hospital. Lavanya insists he talks to Nupur, as she has selected her for him. Chirag replies that he has already chosen someone else but needs more time to introduce her. Omkar supports giving Chirag some time. Lavanya adds that Chirag’s plan to move to the USA after marriage is unacceptable. Chirag insists she should respect his choices.
Later, Manorama asks Shobha how long it’s been since Shyam’s wife died. Shobha replies that it was two years ago and that Shyam’s daughter is 1.5 years younger than Jahnvi. Manorama questions why Yashwant insists on marrying Deepika to Shyam and why they hide Shyam’s name. Jahnvi explains that Deepika is embarrassed about becoming a stepmother to a girl who is close in age to her sister.
In the next scene, Lavanya struggles with managing the servants at home, while Omkar mocks her, saying she can control boardroom meetings but not household affairs. Prithvi enters excitedly, revealing that Panditji has set the wedding date for him and Janvi in seven days. Lavanya thinks seven days is too soon, and Sonal suggests postponing the wedding. Prithvi insists on getting married within a week. Omkar tells Chirag to inform Janvi’s family, but Lavanya calls them herself and insists that Chirag should not visit their home.
Later, Shobha is surprised to hear about the wedding scheduled for next week. Janvi objects to the early date, but Shobha and Manorama silence her. Deepika is thrilled about Janvi’s upcoming wedding. Yashwant arrives and mocks Deepika, questioning who told her that her father chose Shyam for her. Shobha tries to confront Deepika, but Yashwant intervenes, warning her not to touch Deepika and stating that she won’t reveal any details due to her oath.
Chirag is in his clinic, contemplating persuading Lavanya to accept Deepika. Jahnvi enters, and Chirag, irritated, sees her. Jahnvi says she’s come to invite him to her birthday party in three days, where she plans to declare her love for him and expects his family to arrange their marriage. Chirag firmly refuses, stating he will not marry her under any circumstances.
Lastly, Yashwant asks Deepika to retrieve five lakhs from the locker. When Deepika checks, the money is missing, and they both panic. Meanwhile, Shobha tells Manorama that they can have a great celebration for Jahnvi’s birthday with the five lakhs they have. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
