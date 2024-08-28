Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (29 August) of GHKPM, Rajat's shocking behavior towards Saisha when he learns she is not his daughter. What is his next movie with Savi? Will he keep the marriage or get divorced?

StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 29th August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) comes home drunk, and Saisha asks if he wants to drink water. But Rajat doesn’t respond, so Saisha brings him water and offers him, but Rajat refuses to drink.

Later, Saisha asks Rajat if he is in pain and if can kiss his wound. And Saisha starts to blow the wound to make him feel relief. She also asks Savi and Rajat played Dadiya if they win or not and asks “Pari Mumma” (Savi) will come home back and demands that the trio play dandiya; by listening to this, Rajat mocks Saisha and pushes her, and she suddenly falls, by seeing this Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is angry on Rajat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update-

The Thakkar family arrives at the Dahi Handi competition at Bhuleshwar, where the organizers greet them warmly. Rajat reflects on when Arsh used this event to manipulate his wife. Meanwhile, Arsh arrives with Ashika, intending to showcase her transformation, but she feels uneasy. Tension arises as the organizers announce Rajat and Arsh as the event’s sponsors, making the Thakkars uncomfortable with Arsh presence.

Rajat and Arsh face off in the human pyramid challenge as the competition begins. Just as Rajat is about to break the curd pot, Arsh interrupts him, taunting him with painful memories of the past, including the day Rajat caught Arsh and Ashika cheating. Arsh further shocks Rajat by claiming that Sai is actually his and Ashika’s daughter, causing Rajat to fall in disbelief. Arsh seizes the opportunity to win the competition, while Rajat is shaken and surrounded by concerned family members.

After the competition, Arsh provocatively interacts with Saisha, feeding her prashad and boasting about his future plans. The organizers congratulate Arsh on his victory and generous donation to the charity fund, while Rajat remains silent and troubled by the day’s events. Arsh approaches Rajat again, asking about Saisha. Deeply disturbed, Rajat warns Arsh to stay away from Saisha and not to mention her name again. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.