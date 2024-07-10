Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
In today’s episode of 10th July 2024, Aman calls Bhagyasree and informs her that Rajat won the best CEO award. Bhagyasree get excites and shares the good news with her family. Lucky hearing it goes to get sweets. Later, Tara tells Bhagyasree that Mamta is auspicious for Rajat as he won the award after going with Mamta.
In the next scene, Rajat recalls what happened in the past, and he dedicates this award to his wife, Ashika Thakkar; by listening to this, Harsh gets furious and gives a starry look to Rajat.
Later, Tara calls Mamta, asks her what she is doing, and asks what is happening at the party. Mamta reveals to Tara that Ashika is Rajat’s ex-wife. Listening to this, Mamta is surprised to learn that Ashika is Saisha’s mother, and she comments on it. Saisha overhears their conversation, looks for her mother, and thinks she is at the party.
In the next scene, Harsh angrily goes to the hotel room and aggressively breaks the stuff. Suddenly, Ashika arrives, and Harsh harshly asks her why Rajat dedicates his awards to her. Ashika says she doesn’t know about this and says don’t take out your defeat on her.
Later, Saisha starts searching for Ashika, gets locked in the washroom, and shouts for help. Savi hears Saisha shouting for help. Savi comes to Saisha, asks her to calm down, and later gives her saree pallu to Saisha to comfort her. Savi asks a lady waiter to get the keys to this room, but Saisha is locked in the room. The waiter gets the keys, and later on, Saisha comes out of the room and hugs Savi tightly.
Later, Rajat looks for Saisha and finds her with Savi. Furthermore, Savi starts arguing with Rajat and explains to Rajat that Saisha is locked in this room, and she helps Saisha out of the room. Savi calls Rajat the worst parent ever for his behavior. Rajat asks Savi to shut up and to stay away from Saisha.
In the next scene, the reporters question Harsh’s feelings after losing for the first time. Harsh later reveals to all the reporters that Rajat is his ex-employee, and he achieved this success through his guidance. He says he is going to throw a party to celebrate Rajat’s success.
The reporters ask Rajat if he attends the party, and Rajat says no. Chitra asks Rajat if he is saying no because Harsh is dating his ex-wife. Harsh takes Rajat aside and provokes him. The reporters question Rajat again and ask if he will attend Harsh’s party, and Rajat says Yes and takes Saisha and leave from there.