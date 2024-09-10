StarPlus television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, tops the TRP chart with an interesting storyline. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 11 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Kiyaan behaves weirdly with Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj). He shares that he wants something from Rajat. Rajat happily asks Kiyaan about his demand. Kiyaan demands big, and Rajat is spellbound to see the papers.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Rajat talking to himself. He feels guilty and disappointed that he failed to give Sai blood. Rajat shares that he really loves Sai and promises himself that he will never let Harsh interfere with their relationship. Bhagyashree comes and becomes happy hearing about Kiyaan’s call. However, Rajat expresses his concern about Kiyaan’s call as he feels something is fishy. However, Rajendra asks Rajat to keep hope and just meet Kiyaan.
The next morning, Bhagyshree looks tensed, and Isha comes taunting her. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) stops Isha but instigates Bhagyshree and challenges her to make Ukdiche modak. On the other hand, Aman asks Mrunmayee for a plan to bring Rajat and Savi close. But they indulge in sweet moments. Later, Tara decides to leave for Canada. However, she looks suspicious as she denies anyone dropping her off at the airport.
Rajat comes to Harsh’s house, where the guards don’t let him enter them. Harsh allows him to come. Harsh taunts Rajat and says everything means about him. Harsh doesn’t let Rajat meet Kiyaan and asks him to leave, or he will get him arrested. Soon, Ashika comes, permits Rajat to meet Kiyaan, and hands him some files. Rajat goes to meet Kiyaan and recalls the beautiful memories with him.