StarPlus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1302, airing on 11th August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Jayanthirefusing to eat, surprising Isha and Bhagyashree. Isha questions the reason behind not eating, as they earlier said they were hungry. Jayanthi politely shares that they are pure vegetarians and can’t eat food at non-veg places. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) reveals that Isha brought new utensils, and everything made is veg, considering their religious rules. Hearing this, Bhagyshree and Jayanthi become happy and praise Savi.
On the other hand, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) wakes up late, and Rajendra comes to take him for the lunch ceremony. But Rajat denies it, upon which Rajendra emphasizes that his carelessness ruined his past relationship. Rajat comes to the ceremony. Everyone asks Rajat and Savi to pose romantically for the photo, but something happens that makes Savi laugh, resulting in Savi spitting on Rajat. Savi very adorably cleans Rajat’s face and clothes, and everyone enjoys their connection.
Later, Bhagyshree and Isha give Rajat and Savi gifts and bless them for the future. But Isha puts a condition that Savi will continue her teaching job and also they will allow her to study, upon which Bhagyshree reveals that Savi doesn’t need to work, but Rajat agrees to Isha’s demands.
Later, Rajat meets Sai at her play school, where Ashika gets angry and creates a commotion, prohibiting him from meeting Sai. Rajat promises to bring Sai back soon. On the other hand, Isha and Shantanu give Savi a beautiful ring for Rajat, hoping she will begin a new life with him. However, Savi reveals that she won’t become Rajat’s wife but only Sai’s mother.
In the evening, the Bhosle and Thakkar families come for the engagement ceremony, where Isha welcomes them with an aarti. However, Tara emphasizes that the Bhosle family is wearing a Maharashtrian outfit, even though Thakkar won the Thug of War. Bhagyshree gets angry, but Rajendra calms her down.