StarPlus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 12 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) confronts Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) after discovering that Rajat doubts Sai. Savi highlights that she doesn’t have any biological connection with Sai, but their bond is pure, and Rajat doubts his relationship with Sai. Upon this, Savi hands over some shocking papers to Rajat.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Rajat feeling weird with Kiyaan’s behaviour. However, Kiyaan warns Rajat and straightforwardly asks him to sign the papers he has given. Kiyaan reveals that he wants to drop his name as the middle name and change it to Harsh, leaving Rajat devastated. Rajat tries to reboot his bond with Kiyaan, but nothing works, and Rajat forcefully signs the papers.
Rajat comes home and finds no one there. As the lamp becomes dull due to the wind, Sai screams, and Savi and Rajat come together, creating a romantic moment. However, the flashbacks from the past and Ashika’s ill-treatment leave Rajat devastated, and he reacts in anger. Savi gets angry at Rajat for hurting Sai with his misbehavior.
Rajat drinks a lot at the bar. On the other hand, Isha and Shantanu agree that Aman stays awake all night with Mrunmayee for Bappa. After Savi makes Sai sleep, she gets a call, and she reaches the bar to take Rajat. She takes Rajat to the hospital because blood is coming out of his gums. At the hospital, Savi and Rajat become victims of laughing gas, and they laugh together. Later, in an unconscious state, Rajat reveals that Sai is not his daughter.