StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1303, airing on 12th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Isha welcomes Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) family to the engagement venue. Bhagyashree informs Raju that Isha is wearing a Marathi-style lehenga and that some arrangements are in her style despite winning the competition. Raju advises Bhagyashree not to create any scene. Shantanu arrives and inquires about Rajat’s whereabouts from Rajat’s family. Bhagyashree responds that Rajat will arrive directly at the venue.
On the other hand, Harsh taunts Ashika as she wastes his time. He says he told Ashika to learn information about Savi’s husband and comment on it. Later, Ashika mocks him and says that she is trying to get in touch with Savi but is not trying to meet her. Rajat meets her, and she taunts him, too, and comments on it.
Later, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) arrives at the venue. Janki tells Bhagyashree that Savi is wearing a Marathi-style lehenga. Isha and Shantanu feel emotional upon seeing Savi. Isha compliments Savi, saying she looks beautiful in her engagement outfit. The Thakkar family confronts Savi and her family, questioning why they were wearing Marathi-style dresses when it was decided that the wedding would take place in the Gujarati style. Savi explains that it’s for the engagement and that she will be ready in Gujarati style for the marriage. Bhagyashree and her family try to persuade Savi to change her dress, but Savi stands up for herself and her family, refusing to change her dress and explaining its importance. Raju arrives and handles the situation.
In the next scene, Ashika arrives at the Purple Snow Banquet Hall for Savi’s engagement and checks with the watchman. She is shocked to see the nameplate banner for #SaRaj and wonders what it’s about. Then she sees Thakkar’s family members at the engagement venue and gets shocked. She tries to find out why they are there. Later, she learns from some ladies that Bhosle only invited their society neighbors and family and makes a comment about it. After that, Ashika misunderstands Savi’s groom. She thinks Milind, Savi’s brother-in-law, is Savi’s groom and feels relieved. She then shares the picture with Harsh.
During their engagement, Rajat arrives late and Savi teases him. Suddenly, the lights go off and then come back on, revealing Shaan, a famous Bollywood singer who surprises Rajat and Savi by singing a song for them. Shaan then encourages Savi to dance with Rajat, creating a romantic moment between them.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
