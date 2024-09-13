StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, tops the TRP chart with an interesting storyline. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 14 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) pens sorry notes for Savi (Bhavika Sharma). With his notes, Rajat begs pardon and says that the first mistake should be forgotten and that he should get a second chance. Lastly, Rajat expresses his feelings and asks to begin a new journey with Savi.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Savi at the hospital submitting the DNA samples of Rajat and Sai and asking the doctor to give the reports only in her hand. At home, Bhagyashree and others find out about the Dhol competition, where Lucky already gives the name. Bhagyshree asks Rajat to participate, but he denies it. On the other hand, Isha and Mrunmayee convince Savi to participate in the competition from Bhosle’s side.
Aman shares about Rajat refusing to participate in the competition. Upon this, Mrunmayee makes a plan. Mrunmayee instigates Savi against Rajat because he thinks Sach cannot win in front of him. Savi, in anger, comes to Rajat’s house and challenges him. But Rajat still refuses to participate.
Later, everyone gathers for the Dhol competition, where Svai leads the competition. Then, Rajat arrives and challenges Savi. In the end, Savi’s Dhol breaks, and Rajat wins. At the same time, Savi receives the DNA report, and she smiles. Savi shares this with Rajat, making him happy. However, Sach is tense as she thinks Rajat still doesn’t love Sai.