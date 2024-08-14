Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 8 Big Twists in Today’s 14th August 2024 Episode
- Savi Wears The Engagement Ring Made By Saisha
- Both Families Are Excited For Sangeet Ceremony
- Savi Sees Bhagyashree’s Emotional Side
- Harsh Gets Angry On Ashika
- Savi Comes To Ashika House
- Ashika Reveals That She Saw Thakkars At Engagement
- Ashika Comments On Savi’s And Rajat’s Engagement
- Savi Brings Saisha To meet Dadi Bhagyashree
StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1305, airing on 14th August 2024.
Savi Wears The Engagement Ring Made By Saisha
Today’s episode starts with Savi mocking Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) as he forgets the engagement ring for the ceremony and tells him to apologize. Still, Rajat denies it, tells everyone he has a ring and informs Aman. Tara shows off in front of Bhosle that they have a diamond ring and comments on it. Later, Rajat shows a kid’s ring, which is made by Saisha, and demands that he wear it to Savi, and she agrees and comments on it.
Both Families Are Excited For Sangeet Ceremony
In the next scene, Bhagyashree, Riddhi, Tara, and others practice the sangeet ceremony. Suddenly, Isha, Harini, and Mrunmayee come there and tell them to stop their practice as Bhosle has booked this Zumba hall for their practice. Suddenly, Bhosle and Thakkar start to fight. And Bhosle decides to give the hall to Thakkar.
Savi Sees Bhagyashree’s Emotional Side
During the dance practice, Bhagyashree gets emotional, thinking about her granddaughter Saisha, who is at the house of her ex-daughter-in-law Ashika, and Raju comes to her aid. This heartfelt moment touches Savi and the viewers, evoking a sense of empathy.
Harsh Gets Angry On Ashika
Later, Ashika does a photoshoot for the advertisement, and Saisha sees her and goes to her to say that her biscuit broke and went into the milk. Later, Ashika says there is nothing to worry about, so she gets another one and tells her nanny to take Saisha to her room. After seeing this, Harsh gets angry and mocks Ashika.
Savi Comes To Ashika House
Later, the house staff informs Harsh and Ashika that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has arrived. They are relieved that Savi has not witnessed Ashika’s behavior towards Saisha. Savi informs Ashika and Harsh that today is her sangeet ceremony, and everyone is practicing the dance. She asks for permission to take Saisha to the event so that she can enjoy it. Ashika happily grants her permission, saying that her daughter’s happiness is the most important to her. She also reminds Savi to keep Saisha away from the Thakkar family.
Ashika Reveals That She Saw Thakkars At Engagement
In the later conversation, Ashika reveals that she saw all the members of the Thakkar family at Savi’s engagement party. Savi confronts her, saying she hadn’t seen her at the engagement party. Ashika cleverly explains that she had trouble with Saisha’s homework, so she called Savi. However, her sister answered the call and informed her about the venue. Coincidentally, she passed by the venue and decided to congratulate Savi.
Ashika Comments On Savi’s And Rajat’s Engagement
Ashika mentioned that she saw Savi’s fiancé at the engagement. The Marathi guy said the man she’s marrying is lucky because Savi will be his wife, and they look perfect together. Ashika also said that Savi and her fiance look perfect Navra and Baiko. She negatively commented about Rajat, implying he’s also engaged and expressing concern for the woman he’s marrying.
Savi Brings Saisha To Meet Dadi Bhagyashree
When Savi brings Saisha to meet her Dadi Bhagyashree, Rajat is left in a state of shock. The unexpected turn occurs when Saisha tells her dadi that they all are practicing dance for her Pari Aunty’s wedding, making Bhagyashree emotional. “Rajat is angry at Savi for bringing Saisha home, fearing that if Rajat and Ashika find out about their marriage, they will use it against them. It seems they don’t care about Saisha and want to win the case at any cost.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
