StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1310, airing on 19th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Isha is packing Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) luggage as she prepares to leave after her wedding. Shantanu and Isha feel emotional about Savi’s departure and share their feelings. Isha sends some of Savi’s important belongings to the Thakkar house, where Bhagyashree and Tara see them and start making fun of them. Later, Bhagyashree mistakenly picks up glue, thinking it’s toothpaste. When Isha tries to take it away, their hands get stuck together. Harini and Tara try to pull them apart, but this causes them to fall and get slightly injured. Isha scolds Bhagyashree before leaving.
In the next scene, Ashika feels restless and throws the house stuff everywhere. Harsh comes there and asks her why she is doing this, mocking her; later, Ashika replies by saying to wait and leave Saisha’s room. She talks to her Nanny, mocks her why she takes Saisha to Savi’s office, and comments on it. Later, Nanny replies that Saisha is missing her and comments on it.
Harsh asks Ashika why she’s making a fuss, and Ashika tells him that Rajat plans to marry Savi. This news angers Harsh, and he asks how it happened and why she didn’t find out earlier. Ashika, upset and in tears, says that Savi and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) tricked her and that they might lose custody of Sai. Harsh then tells Ashika to stop Savi and Rajat’s wedding and comment on it.
Mrunmayi asks the videographer to record the family members’ thoughts about Savi’s wedding. He begins with Isha and Shantanu, who talk emotionally about Savi leaving after the marriage. Savi arrives, reassuring them that she will always be close to them, hugging them. Isha tells Savi and Shantanu not to cry and reminds them that today should be happy. The videographer captures everything on camera while the family members share their memories with Savi.
Isha sees that Savi is ready for the wedding and asks Mrunmayi’s mother to ward off the evil eye. Mrunmayi offers to bring Savi herself and sends Isha and Shantanu to the mandap. Harini goes to check the decorations. Milind comes to Savi and smiles at her. Savi asks why he is smiling, and Milind replies by saying emotional words about her life. Later, he blesses her for happiness in her new life with Rajat and promises always to support her, and Savi smiles. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus