Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode 1314, airing on 23rd August 2024. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors.
In today’s episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj)are showered with blessings after their wedding, and Savi is welcomed into the Thakkar family. While playful teasing occurs during the meal, Arsh plans to secure custody of Saisha and agrees to marry Ashika to strengthen his position.
Savi performs her Grihapravesh with a Radha Krishna idol. Although Rajat opts out of the honeymoon suite for urgent work, Isha worries about whether Rajat is the right match for Savi. Shantanu reassures her that Rajat will be a great partner.
Later, Saisha comes to Rajat and tells him to celebrate Janmashtami. She promises he’ll break the handi for his litter Krishna and offer God butter, too. After listening to this, Saisha and Savi are happy.
In the next scene, all the Gulmohar Park members celebrate Janmashtami, and the boys climb on each other. On them, Rajat climbs and tries to hit the handi. Rajat sees Arsh, and he says that Saisha, for whom he is going crazy, is not his, but she is Arsh’s daughter. He also states that Saisha is Arsh and Rajat’s ex-wife, Ashika’s sign of love.
Arsh also says Rajat comes to break the pot and will now break the head and comment on it. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
