The audience will see Savi getting Sai's custody in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the StarPlus show produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, keeps the audience entertained with interesting twists and turns. The show casts Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1316, airing on 25 August 2024.

Today’s episode begins with Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) allowing Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to do whatever she feels is right to get Sai’s custody. During the break period, Ashika takes Savi out and questions her about marrying Rajat. Savi shares her reason that she wanted to protect Sai and also give her love, which Ashika can’t. Ashika is furious and calls Savi a good digger.

On the other hand, Harsh takes Sai to the washroom with cunning intentions. Later, he meets Rajat and advises him to leave, as they will only win the case. Harsh asks Rajat to focus on his new marriage, or Savi will also leave him. Taunting Rajat, Harsh even crosses the limit, saying that he can send Savi as Sai’s nanny, as he can pay her more than a teacher’s salary. This leaves Rajat angry, but he chooses to stay silent.

Later, the judge asks Sai a few questions, and she answers them correctly. But when asked with whom she wants to move, Sai chooses Ashika over Savi, leaving everyone in shock. The judge then interrogates Ashika and Savi. On the other hand, Rajat shares with Savi that they got married to Sai, but now they don’t have her custody. Then, Rajat and Savi can get divorced, and Savi agrees.

During the final judgment, the judge hands over Sai’s custody to Savi, creating a joyous moment. The judge reveals that Harsh manipulated Sai during the recess hour by saying mean things. Savi and Rajat become happy getting Sai’s custody, while Ashika and Harsh feel devastated.