StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1286, airing on 26 July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Savi (Bhavika Sharma), Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj), Mrunmayi, and Aman suddenly returning home; Aman starts the topic of Sam and tells Rajat to take care of and talk about the tender, and both comment on it.
In the next scene, Raju and Shantanu meet at the elevator areas, and Raju informs Shantanu that he has given his name for the secretary post. After listening to this, Shantanu congratulates him. Raju also congratulates Shantanu and tells him that he also gave Shantanu his name for the post. After listening to this, Shantanu is stunned and asks why Raju gave Shantanu’s name. Raju replies that he can’t see anybody like you in the society and comments on it.
Further, Ashika comes to Gulmohar Park, and Tara spots her and tells Bhagyashree that Ashika has come to their society. Later, Bhagyashree comes to Ashika and asks her why she is here. Ashika replies that she didn’t come to talk to them and mentions that Saisha is at Savi’s home, but Bhagyasree doesn’t believe her and comments about it.
Later, Ashika goes to Savi and asks her to bring Saisha. Savi insists that they talk alone first and asks why Mrs. Pereria (the nanny) is bringing Saisha to them. Ashika makes excuses and lies to Savi, telling her she is home. However, Savi sees through Ashika’s lies and taunts her.
In the next scene, Saisha comes from the room, and Ashika calls her to come to her. However, Saisha, to everyone’s surprise, refuses and instead runs towards Savi. The shock on Ashika’s face is evident as she realizes Saisha is unwilling to go with her. This unexpected turn of events leaves the audience intrigued.
Next, Saisha runs towards Savi’s room and hides herself, and Savi tries to find her. After a tense search, Savi finally finds her and convinces Saisha to go with her mumma (Ashika). The audience feels reassured as the situation resolves. End.
Credit: Disney+Hotstar
