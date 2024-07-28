StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, entertains the audience with nail-biting drama. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1288, on 28th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) coming to Thakkar’s Satyanarayana Pooja with Sai dressed in a Gujarati ensemble. Bhagyashree is happy to see Sai and rejoices with happiness. On the other hand, Tara informs Bhagyashree about Savi’s presence in the Pooja. Bhagyashree decides to talk with her. Big Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) father stops her.
Rajat is surprised by Savi’s presence. Meanwhile, Aman suggests Rajat talk with Savi and clear things up. Rajat informs Savi that his dealer wishes to see Indian Pooja, so he is here. He insists Savi continue the drama during the Pooja and pretend to be his wife. Later, Aman notices an angry Bhagyashree. He takes Bhagyashree and others to the corner and requests them to pretend that several people will become unemployed if this deal goes out of hand. Bhagyshree agrees. In contrast, Lucky tries to impress Mrunmayee.
Bhagyashree begins the Pooja, and everyone takes blessings. Later, the Panditji asks Savi and Rajat to perform Pooja, which surprises them. But Savi and Rajat pretend to be husband and wife, and they perform Aarti together. However, one of the society members clicks their picture together and shares it with everyone. Soon, Isha sees this and decides to confront Savi.
However, Bhagyashree tries to convince Isha by revealing the fact. Isha pretends to be convinced but then closes Bhagyashree in the store room and goes down to bash Thakkars. On the other hand, Sai convinces Savi and Rajat to enjoy Garba together.