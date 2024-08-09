StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1300, airing on 9th August 2024.
In today’s episode, the Bhosle and Thakkar families play tug-of-war, and the Thakkar family wins the game. Raju announces that this win means Savi and Rajat’s wedding will take place in Gujarati style. Bhagyashree attempts to feed sweets to Isha, but she leaves with her family members.
In the next scene, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) comes home and sees his family celebrating. He reminds Bhagyashree about Lawyer Wadia’s warning that they will lose custody of Saisha if Ashika learns about this marriage. Bhagyashree says Savi will be his wife, so they will at least follow the customs. Rajat asks her to do what she wants and says he will be focused on saving Aman from jail. Rajat says he will not leave the person who framed Aman in a false case.
Later, Isha and her family watch a video about preparing for Savi and Rajat’s engagement. Suddenly, the doorbell rings, and Mrunmayee goes to open the door. She sees her mother, Latha, has come. Mrunmayee cries and hugs her, and Bhosle’s family is also happy to see her.
In the next scene, Bhagyashree and Tara prepare for the engagement ceremony. Bhagyashree asks for sweets, and suddenly Raju brings them. Then, she hears the sound of the dhol. Excitedly, she shouts to her kids that their uncle is here. Isha and her family hear the sound and comment on Bhagyashree’s excitement. Bhagyashree greets her brother’s family. Later, she decides to gossip with them and invites them into the house.
Rajat reached the police station to meet Aman. He assured Aman that he would get him out of jail no matter what. He gave Aman an alcoholic drink bottle, telling him it contained a single malt. Aman teased Rajat, saying he was having his bachelor party in jail. Rajat commented on it. The police inspector, upon hearing that Rajat was getting married, wished him all the best.
Savi (Bhavika Sharma) calls Ashika and asks if she can send Saisha to school the next day, making up a reason for it. Ashika agrees and says she will also pick Saisha up and meet her. Savi mentioned that she would be busy with her engagement the next day. When Ashika asks about the venue, Savi says she doesn’t know, as Shantanu handles everything. Savi then ends the call. Ashika suspects Savi doesn’t want to tell her where the engagement occurs. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.