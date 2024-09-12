The StarPlus’s TV serial Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddha, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, entertains the audience produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Check out the episode update, airing on 13 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) deteriorating health condition worries Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja). Aditya Kapoor informs him that Aniruddha plans to fly to Mumbai to see her.
Jhanak Today’s Written Update
In today’s episode, Thambi asks Appu to perform the ritual of throwing rice to pay her family’s debt. But Jhanak stops Appu and highlights that one can never pay a mother’s debt, so Appu doesn’t have to do this ritual. At the same time, Thambi gets angry and orders Bado to ask Appu to perform the ritual. Then, Aniruddha supports Jhanak’s thinking, and Appu also denies performing the ritual.
Later, Laalon takes blessings from elders and leaves with Appu. At the same time, Appu cries bitterly as she bids farewell to everyone. Aniruddha promises to come to meet her. Soon, Jhanak gets a call from Aditya Kapoor, and she talks with him. Aditya asks Jhanak to return to Mumbai tomorrow, and she agrees. Aniruddha overhears Jhanak ‘s conversation and misunderstands it. Aniruddha confronts Jhanak and accuses her of making false allegations about him. Jhanak, heartbroken, tells Aniruddha that he will regret his decision one day, and it will be too late.
Aniruddha wishes that Jhanak would clarify her name, but she stays silent and emphasizes that the truth will not change. Aniruddha also compares Jhanak with Arshi (Chandni Sharma), calling her the worst person in the world. Aniruddha and Jhanak feel devastated, and they go on their way.