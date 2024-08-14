The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 268, airing on August 14, 2024.
Arshi Wins The Dance Competition
In today’s episode, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) wins the dance competition with the help of Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Although Arshi is unsure of how she won, she feels proud. Kumar Sanu encourages Jhanak to become a great performer in the future and blesses her for her bright future.
Jhanak Wins the Audience Hearts
Kumar Sanu asks Jhanak to share something about herself and the dance competition. She expresses her gratitude for the respect and recognition from the audience despite being an ordinary girl. The audience’s support makes her feel more confident and focused, even though she gracefully accepts her defeat.
Jhanak Thanks Her Guru Ji Rudra Pratap
Later, Jhanak talks about his Guru Ji Rudra Pratap and thanks him for believing in her. He also talks about her journey of being there as a dance competition finalist; by listening to this, Kumar Sanu says he is proud of her and claps for her. Later, Jhanak expressed her feelings and also talked about the Pill overdose incident, and she informed the truth the police and commented on it.
Appu Is Down With Fever
In the Bose family, Appu has a high fever, and Chhoton goes to call the doctor. On the way, he meets Lalan, who also wants to visit Appu. Despite Chhoton’s initial attempt to hide Appu’s illness, Lalan eventually learns and comments.
Arshi Insults Jhanak After Winning Trophy
Lastly, Kumar Sanu announces Arshi as a winner and sadly looks at Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja). Kumar Sanu gives her a winner’s trophy. Later, the famous singer says a few words about winning the competition. Arshi thanks everyone and says that if she had a tough competitor to compete against, she would have fun in the dance competition and taunt her. After seeing this, Jhanak feels sad, and she looks at him.
Kumar Sanu Dedicates A Song To Jhanak Fan’s
Arshi dedicated this award to Aniruddha and called him on the stage. Later, Kumar Sanu says he’ll sing a song for Jhanak’s fans who support her and reach her by giving votes to Finale and singing the ‘Jab Koi Baat’ song. Listening to this, Jhanak gets emotional after seeing Aniruddha. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.