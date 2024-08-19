The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 272, airing on August 18, 2024.
The episode starts with Jhanak arriving at the party with Aditya Kapoor, who is warmly greeted by the other guests. They both notice Aniruddha has also arrived at the party with his wife Arshi and Shrishti. When Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) sees Aditya holding Jhanak’s hand, he feels deeply hurt and confused, wondering why Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) is acting so distant despite all the care he has shown her. Arshi (Chandni Sharma), too, observes Aniruddha’s changed behavior.
Later, in Basu’s house, Shubho doesn’t want to stay in the Bose house as he feels exhausted and tolerates the unpeaceful situation. Lalon comes to Basu’s house. He can’t tolerate Lalan’s presence in that house and fears that he will do any harm to his daughters. Shubho’s mother becomes concerned about the situation and tells Chhoton to take care of Lalon and comment on it.
In the next scene, One by one, all the guests congratulate Arshi for her outstanding performance in the dance competition, praising her hard work and effort. She is set to receive an award at the party. Jhanak is also supposed to be honored for her excellent performance but doesn’t want to accept the award. Rudra steps in, explaining that she can’t refuse it, and insists she deserves recognition and comment on it.
Later, Aniruddha comes to Rudra and comments on her character as she is always seen with superstar Aditya Kapoor and makes a false allegation that Jhanak and Aditya Kapoor can’t be only friends, and he hints that it is beyond friendship and comments on it. Later, Rudra defends Jhanak and says that Jhanak is not that type of girl. She runs towards a famous man and says that she has no one in her family, and if Aditya Kapoor is helping her, that is good for her. She comments on it.
Shubho and Tanuja insult Appu’s parents, which upsets her. She insists on meeting Lalon despite her mother’s anger over her strong feelings for him. Appu’s mother is frustrated, but Appu refuses to heed her advice and openly admits that she is in love with Lalon.
Lastly, Jhanak receives an award and wishes her the best in the future. Arshi also gets an award on the same stage. Shrishti feels jealous and questions why Arshi is being honored. Arshi explains that she received an award in the general category and reassures Shrishti that everyone knows Arshi is a deserving winner. Later, Anchor calls Show’s mentors on the stage as Jhanak searches for Rudra. She sees that Rudra is with Aniruddha and wonders why they are together.
