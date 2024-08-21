The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 275, airing on August 21, 2024.
The episode starts with Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) yelling at Jhanak (Hiba Nawab)after she accidentally spills a drink on him. Jhanak explains that it was unintentional, but Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Shristi insult her. Aditya tries to calm things down, but Aniruddha criticizes Jhanak for her behavior. Arshi calls Jhanak a sheltered person who doesn’t know how to act properly around respected people. Aniruddha is frustrated that Jhanak seems to be deliberately disrespecting him and comments on it.
Bablu wants to make a daring decision about Appu’s future with Lalon. Appu asks the elders to take her to Lalon, but Subho and Bipasha criticize their friendship. Bablu believes that if Appu marries Lalon, they will be happy together. Appu is thrilled by this news, as she has been waiting for her marriage for a long time. However, the family disapproves of Bablu’s decision to bring a slum boy into their family. Aparna is especially upset and can’t understand how Appu could marry someone outside their social circle. Bablu explains that this will be the best for both Appu and Lalon.
Aniruddha, Arshi, and Shrishti come to the receptionist that they are checking out of the hotel; later, Aditya Kapoor comes to the receptionist and tells her to inform Jhanak that Aditya is waiting as he comes to pick her up; seeing this, Aniruddha gets jealous of him.
Chhoton is asked to talk with Lalon about the marriage. On the same day, Lalon talks with Chhoton about Appu. Lalon has already decided to take a job in Assam so that the relationship between Appu and him will not grow any further, and he wants to escape from his emotional attachment to Appu.
Aditya learns that Jhanak has not opened her door for a long time. Aniruddha and Arshi also learned from the hotel receptionist that she fainted in her room. After a while, they confirmed that Jhanak had been lying in her room being senseless. They immediately run to Jhanak’s room to see the matter. Aditya tries to wake her up, but after a few minutes, Jhanak regains her consciousness and tells Aditya to apply medicine to her. Aditya tells everyone that if Jhanak feels better, they’ll come down; listening to this, Aniruddha gets angry at him. End.
