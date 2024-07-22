Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures and watch this episode on StarPlus.
Today’s 22nd July 2024 episode begins with office members who come to meet Guruji and ask about Jhanak by insulting her and calling her caretaker. He also asks him if Guru Ji is satisfied with the work she is doing. Later, other participants came to the office members, told the truth about Jhanak, and started her again.
In the next scene, in the Bose house, Chhoton is rebuked by his parents because he lied to Mrinalini that he loved someone else. Later, Chhoton says he doesn’t want to be involved in any marital relationship, but his parents pressure him to marry Mrinalini.
Furthermore, Office members tell Guru Ji that allowing Jhanak to perform as a participant is illegal, which is not mentioned in his contract. Suddenly, Guru Ji gets angry, and in support of Jhanak, he tells the truth to the office members to cancel his contract. Listening to this, Jhanak is stunned. Suddenly, Brij Bhushan comes there and insults her and comments on it.
Later, Guru Ji takes the side of Jhanak and tells Office members that they didn’t mention any of these conditions and that he can’t take anybody to the dance competition. Later, Guru Ji added that the office members had selected the judges. They only selected Jhanak because of his stunning performance and praised her talent in front of everyone, and after seeing this, Brij Bhushan in anger.
Later, Chhoton’s parents become worried when they think about Chhoton’s future, as he doesn’t seem to care about his career and personal life. They ask him to go to Mrinalini’s school and apologize for lying, but Chhoton strongly refuses to talk to her.
In the next scene, Brij Bhushan again insults Jhanak. She blasts in anger, and then Brij Bhushan reveals that Jhanak is trying to destroy Arshi Mukherjee’s career, making Jhanak feel guilty.
Lastly, Guru Ji stands up for Jhanak and states that she will live with him in his house like a child, help him, and not work in the office anymore. He asks Jhanak if that is okay with her, and Jhanak agrees. After stating this, Guru Ji and Jhanak leave the hall.