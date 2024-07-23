Starring Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles, the StarPlus show Jhanak has become a favorite of many. It is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Check out the written update of episode 246, airing on 23rd July, 2024.
Today’s 23rd July episode starts with Guruji (Rudra) bringing Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) to his home as soon as he enters the house with Jhanak; his wife, Pallavi, questions Jhanak’s presence. Guruji reveals that Jhanak will stay here for a few days, which Pallavi does not like at all. Pallavi straightforwardly denies Jhanak’s stay in the house. But Guruji insists on Pallavi allowing Jhanak to stay in the house for a few days.
On the other hand, Tanuja and Shubhankar decide to keep Jhanak away from Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and Arshi (Chandni Sharma), while Bipasha worries about Jhanak’s return. However, Shubhankar makes it clear that Jhanak can’t do anything. And this is because they are divorced. Later, Bipasha and Laal wonder about Jhanak’s whereabouts as she might create a big issue in Arshi and Aniruddha’s lives.
Later, Jhanak decides not to stay at Guruji’s house. She asks Pallavi and Guruji not to fight because of her. However, Guruji orders Jhanak to stay in the house. But Pallavi asks Guruji to choose between Jhanak and her. Witnessing this, Jhanak begs pardon and decides to stay in a hotel, but Guruji denies it. Upon this, Pallavi makes allegations against Guruji that he wants to stay with Jhanak and make her his wife. Guruji, in high pitch, scolds Pallavi.
When Bipasha comes up with an idea, she suggests that Shubhankar should register Aniruddha and Arshi’s marriage in court before Arshi leaves for Mumbai. Shubhankar agrees and also decides to convince Aniruddha to settle down in a foreign country so that Jhanak cannot reach him.
Later, Tanuja plans a celebration as Arshi recovers, while Aniruddha lovingly feeds Arshi juice. However, Arshi seems in a bad mood, and she taunts Aniruddha, saying that if he had cared like this earlier, nothing would have happened. Tanuja asks Arshi to forget about the past events.
Jhanak feels hurt by Brij Bhushan’s comment about ruining Arshi’s life. The next day, students come to learn dance at Guruji’s house, where Jhanak stuns with her moves. On the other hand, the situation takes an intense turn as Bipasha blames Jhanak for whatever is happening. Later, Pallavi creates a scene during the dance practice.